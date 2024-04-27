Nigerian movie producer Stanley Ontop buzzed the internet after he reacted to the discussions going on around late Junior Pope's obituary poster

Recall that the deceased family released the online flyer to announce his burial arrangements to the public

Many eagle-eyed netizens quickly spotted that the departed thespian was not addressed as a husband among other things

Nigerian movie producer Stanley Nwoko, aka Stanley Ontop, has weighed in on late actor Junior Pope's contentious burial obituary.

The young man, who has been updating netizens on events surrounding the tragic boat accident that took the vibrant actor's life and four other crew members, alleged that individuals have been asking him why 'Husband' was excluded in Junior Pope's obituary.

Stanley Ontop wades in on Junior Pope's obituary saga. Credit: @jnrpope, @stanley_ontop

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng broke the news that the deceased family had released information about his burial arrangements set for May 17th, 2024.

Many Nigerians online quickly spotted that they didn't address Junior Pope as "husband' on his burial flyer. But he was recognised as a 'father, brother, son and favorite actor'

This set tongues wagging because Junior Pope was married to Jennifer Awele, and they had three sons before his death.

Stanley Ontop speaks on the obituary omission

The Nollywood practitioner stated that he wanted to say things but was silenced by Nigerians. He added that he had a lot of information but had decided to keep shut because no one believed him when he tried to speak up.

Stanley advised anyone who wanted to know why the word 'husband' name was not included on the obituary poster to contact Junior Pope's immediate family.

"I have a lot of information, but I won't say anything. The one I said, you people didn't believe me. So now I won't give out any information regarding JNR Pope. Mine now is to repost what others posted. I go keep my information to myself.

"All the bloggers looking for what Ontop will say so they go put me for problem. I no talk again o. All the information I have concerning JNR Pope I won't say one single one. Una go beg for update tire. Ndi Ala.

I been give una free information before Una come dey insult me. One single information Una no go see. Bloody bastarrd. Una dey ask why him family no out husband for the poster? Go and ask him brother".

See his posts below:

Nigerians react to Junior Pope's obituary

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

jane_boughhie:

"Nigerian tradition and bullying widow 5&6 they shouldn’t take that house from her sha."

jennysecret_glow:

"They put father their what does father means?? olodo people."

sugarlippyjojo:

"They want to take property from her. We know the tactics already."

nk_motivator:

"My Igbo people and bullying widows see them turn everything to fight now."

themotunrayo:

"Another war against widows again a never ending cycle in Nigeria."

Junior Pope’s mother feels her son was killed

The president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas revealed that the late Junior Pope’s mother is suspicious about her son’s death.

Recall the departed thespian died on April 10 alongside four other crew members while commuting via water for Adanma Luke’s forthcoming movie, The Other Side of Life.

During a recent interview, the AGN president spoke about Junior Pope’s Cameroonian mother, who believes her son was killed.

Source: Legit.ng