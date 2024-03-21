Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has announced that the 17 military officials who were brutally killed in Okuama, Delta state, would be given a befitting burial and national honours.

Speaking at the breaking of Ramadan fast on Wednesday, March 20, in Abuja with the speaker of the house of representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and the leadership of the House, Tinubu expressed his condolences to the families of the bereaved.

Tinubu to honour military personnel who were killed in Okuama, Delta state. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

President Tinubu pledged that the sacrifices of the fallen heroes would never be in vain.

His words:

"We salute all our men and women in uniform, and we sympathise with them.

"I will soon make further pronouncements, but they must have a befitting burial and national honours."

Watch President Tinubu's speech below:

Ramadan: "Let's minimise our bad deeds" - Speaker

In his remarks, Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the house of representatives and ruling All Progressives Congres (APC) chieftain, called for unity in the nation and support for the Tinubu administration.

He said:

''I want to urge us to use this month to increase our good deeds and minimise our bad deeds."

Read more about Delta attack:

Delta attack: Community leader cautions Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a leader in Ughelli South, Olorogun Sleek Oshare, said “nobody knows” the killers of the 17 soldiers in Okuama, Delta state.

Oshare said this while speaking in an interview on Channels Television's 'Politics Today' programme on Tuesday night, March 19.

Describing the murder of the security agents as “painful”, the community leader asserted that ‘to start pointing fingers at some people is not fair at this moment’.

Source: Legit.ng