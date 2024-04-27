A Nigerian mother shared a video which captured the day she took her children to boarding school

The children were resuming school, so she decided to show how she used iron drums to lock their provision

The mother noted that she decided to protect the food and provisions due to thieves in the hostels

A Nigerian mother used special drums to protect her children's food and provisions while taking them to school.

In a video posted on TikTok, the mother said that her children attend boarding school and she showed when she took them there.

The mother made use of drums to pack her children's provisions. Photo credit: TikTok/@brebrenwa.

Source: TikTok

She said she had to use the iron drums to protect the food and provisions from thieves in the children's hostel.

The video is captioned:

"My children going back to boarding school but I decided to use drums to lock their provision because of thieves in the hostel."

The video, posted by @brebrenwa, sparked reactions from TikTok users, with many people saying thieves would still open the drums.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as mum takes her children to boarding school

@Fannyb_esta said:

"Drum ke? We didn't use that one o."

@Harrisonchuk said:

"Dey play. This can still be opened. From experience."

@fahvorh commented:

"I used iron lockers then. Forget this drum if dey want to steal dey can still steal."

@agba said:

"But some legend go still jack am. But before dey jack your child go don sight am."

@Whizz remarked:

"As far as na padlock forget them go find a way."

@simonizy said:

"The best padlock is Tokoz not this one. This one na ashewo padlock."

@Moyemi_xx commented:

"Let them reach senior class, they will tell you that they don’t want drum again. That people will be looking at them."

@adannanwabueze said:

"After the whole locking, a spiritual rat will open it and eat your provisions."

