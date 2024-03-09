During a wake-keeping ceremony for the late Access Bank CEO who died in a helicopter crash, tension arose when the officiating pastor failed to acknowledge Peter Obi, causing murmurs among attendees

Despite an apology and acknowledgement by the pastor, Obi's supporters alleged it was part of a political plot against him

While some criticised the RCCG for the omission, others defended it, highlighting differing perspectives regarding the incident

Isiokpo, Rivers state - A mild drama ensued at the Redeemed Christian Church Of God (RCCG) Lion of Judah parish in Isiokpo, Ikwerre LGA, Rivers state, during the wake-keeping ceremony for the late Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe, his wife Chizoba and son, Chizy, on Saturday, March 9.

Legit.ng reports that the bodies of Wigwe, his wife, and his son, who died in a helicopter crash in the United States, were brought to Nigeria on Friday, March 8, for their final burial in Rivers state.

At the wake-keeping, mild tension arose when the man described as the "RCCG pastor" failed to acknowledge Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), despite recognizing other distinguished guests.

This omission sparked murmurs and discontent among the attendees.

Upon being informed of the oversight, the "RCCG pastor" promptly apologized, and duly acknowledged the presence of Obi, who is also a former governor of Anambra state, at the event.

"Watching the Christian wake-keep for the WIGWEs and the RCCG host mentioned Peter Obi's name after recognizing all the dignitaries at the program, the crowd didn’t allow the host pastor to move on with the program till PO's presence was recognized. The cheer was loud," Chude Nnamdi, @chude__, posted on X.

Obi's supporters, others react on social media

Though the pastor apologised and acknowledged Obi's presence, his supporters on X alleged that the incident was part of an ongoing political plot against the LP chieftain, who is believed to be gearing up for the 2027 presidential election.

Aisha Yesufu, Obi's top campaigner, said:

"Everything to cancel Peter Obi is ongoing. They are extremely scared of the hope he is igniting in people. The people are the ones to ensure they never succeed. I am glad the people at the Wake keep did not allow the deliberate disregard."

@Urchilla01 said:

"I didn't wanna say much on this because of the event it's associated with which is meant to be solemn; but I have to let y'all know that what happened at RCCG yesterday is only part of a bigger plot to "censor" Peter Obi."

Niger Delta, @Franeb, posted:

"RCCG and others want to blanket PO. They're now doing it intentionally. Once PO arrives an event, don't mention him. But People are not blind. People can see through them. 2027 is coming and its either drug dealer leaves or he leaves."

Aku-N’esi-Obi-Ike (I), @Orji_Okosisi1, said:

"You cannot tell me this RCCG pastor didn’t intentionally ignore Peter Obi, it’s very difficult to believe it was unintentional, knowing the history and dealings of the church with the current administration. APC leadership instructed him to do what he did."

Revolutionary Youth!, @torty_mercy, said:

"True true if I was Bat, I would wait for Peter Obi on the road and settle it man to man with him. Wetin PO do no good. The popularity is crazy.

"So in this clip, the RCCG pastor officiating deliberately didn’t want to introduce PO, he was about calling up someone for closing remarks…The audience wasn’t having it! Most popular politician in Africa!"

Aji Bussu Onye Mpiawa azụ, @AfamDeluxo, said:

"RCCG is a very bigoted organization. They recognized all the dignitaries present, but omitted Peter Obi. The crowd present had to boo the MC before he did the needful. How do people worship at that place? Tufiakwa!!! "

Pastor Okezie J. Atañi..., @ONsogbu,' has a different reaction:

"So this is the video most Ob!diots have been spreading and calling RCCG names. Dear RCCG members that are Ob!diots,I hope you're feeling fine?

"When you're always EVERYWHERE at EVERYTIME you loose VALUE because scarcity creates VALUE. Was he recognised? YES. MUST he be recognised? NO. Did they recognise ALL DIGNITARIES there? NO."

Legit.ng cannot verify whether the man who compared the event is a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), as alleged by the X users.

Herbert Wigwe built cemetery for himself

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wigwe had built a befitting private tomb for himself before his death.

The tomb is located within the massive expanse of his newly established Wigwe International University in Isiokpo, Rivers state.

"The mausoleum is a sight worthy of a billionaire," a source said.

