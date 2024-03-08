Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Lekki, Lagos state - Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has lauded the commitment of Herbert Wigwe, the late group managing director (GMD) and the chief executive officer (CEO) of Access Bank Plc, to the Christian faith.

As reported by The Punch, Adeboye stated that “the void left by Herbert will be felt and his absence deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

At the church service for Wigwes, Adeboye eulogises late banker. Photo credits: Andrew Esiebo, Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

This Day newspaper also noted Adeboye's tribute.

The respected cleric said this on Thursday, March 7, at the combined Service of Songs for Wigwe, his wife, Doreen and their son, Chizi, which was held at the RCCG Resurrection Parish, Lekki, Lagos.

Reading an excerpt of Adeboye’s condolence message at the service was the Pastor in charge of Region 11 of RCCG and head of the Blessed Family, Pastor Charles Pande, who gave the word of exhortation.

Adeboye said:

His commitment to the Christian faith and active involvement in spreading the gospel were exemplary. We share in your profound grief during his challenging time.

The void left by Dr Herbert will be felt and his absence deeply felt by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Legit.ng reports that Wigwe was an active member of the influential City of David Parish of RCCG in Lagos.

Multiple accounts said he greatly supported the church via different means.

Wigwe died in February in a helicopter crash along with his wife and son in the Mojave Desert near the California-Nevada border in the USA.

A former group chairman of the Nigeria Stock Exchange, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, was also killed in the crash.

Source: Legit.ng