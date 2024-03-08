Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - Women are the salt of the earth. They deserve to be celebrated, applauded, encouraged, and uplifted.

Today, March 8, is International Women's Day, a day set aside annually to celebrate amazons.

International Women’s Day on March 8 provides an opportunity to recognise the achievements of Nigerian women. Photo credits: Natasha H Akpoti, Ayinla Alimot, Rukayat Shittu

Source: Facebook

'Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress' is the theme for International Women's Day in 2024, with an emphasis on tackling women's economic disempowerment.

Additionally, the campaign theme for International Women's Day 2024 is 'Inspire Inclusion.'

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

To mark the 2024 International Women’s Day, Legit.ng celebrates 10 Nigerians who have pushed for or achieved social change, political reforms, sporting excellence, and economic development.

1) Senator Ireti Kingibe

Kingibe, 69, from the Labour Party made history in the federal capital territory (FCT) by defeating the three-term incumbent Senator Phillip Aduda of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections, breaking the dominance of men in the FCT political landscape.

In the 2023 polls, the returning officer (RO) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Sanni Saka, announced that Ireti secured 202,175 votes, securing her victory, while Aduda of the PDP trailed behind with 100,544 votes.

Angulu Dobi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) secured the third position with 78,905 votes.

The self-declared idealist was “profoundly disappointed” with how Africa’s most populous country was being run.

In a move practically unheard of in Nigeria, Kingibe pledged to donate her salary to an “emergency” fund to support her policies, which are focused on redistributing wealth in the city and its poor rural environs.

As a federal lawmaker, her plans include providing water to poorer parts of Abuja, accessing federal funds for health and education and supporting farmers, of which many in the capital territory make up her constituency.

2) Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Natasha emerged as a prominent figure for women in the 2023 general election, participating in a competitive race for the Kogi Central senatorial seat under the banner of the PDP.

Despite the initial declaration by INEC naming Abubakar Ohere as the APC winner of the seat, the appellate court in Abuja overturned this decision on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, nullifying Ohere's victory and confirming Natasha as the rightful winner.

Recognising her significant accomplishments, Natasha was honoured with the "2023 Politician of the Year Award" at the Leadership Excellence Awards.

Her resilience and determination were highlighted as critical factors in this recognition.

3) Mercy Abang

Abang is the CEO of Hostwriter. She is also an editor with Unbias the News.

In 2021, Abang was announced as one of the most powerful women in journalism in Nigeria by Women in Journalism Africa.

In 2023, she anchored an important engagement on the European Union (EU)-Africa relations at the ESMT Berlin, a leading global business school. There, she directly engaged senior officials at the German foreign office, the European Parliament, business leaders investing in Africa as well as senior officials from the African side about the shared vision between the two continents and what is at stake for EU-Africa relations.

4) Tobi Amusan

Amusan is the current world record holder in the 100 metres hurdles with a time of 12.12 seconds which she set at the 2022 women's 100 metres hurdles semi-final in Eugene Oregon.

26-year-old Amusan is the current Commonwealth and African champion in the 100 m hurdles, as well as the meet record holder in those two competitions.

5. Hon Rukayat Motunrayo Shittu

At the age of 26, Shittu, a graduate of the National Open University (NOUN), courageously entered the political arena by vying for the Owode/Onire constituency in the Asa local government area (LGA) of the Kwara state house of assembly.

Despite the challenges, Shittu threw her hat into the ring to pursue a seat as a lawmaker in the Kwara state parliament, running under the APC.

Following a closely contested election, INEC declared Shittu victorious with 7,521 votes, surpassing Abdullah Magaji of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 6,957 votes.

Upon her inauguration on Monday, May 29, 2023, Shittu made history as the youngest parliamentarian in the northcentral state.

6. Ese Brume

Brume has grown in stature since she announced herself as a prodigious young talent at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Since her stellar international athletics debut eight years ago, Brume has collected medals at every major championship.

7) Aisha Yesufu

Aisha Somtochukwu Yesufu is an activist, politician, and businesswoman.

She co-founded the #BringBackOurGirls movement, which brought attention to the abduction of over 200 girls from a secondary school in Chibok, Nigeria on April 14, 2014, by the terrorist group Boko Haram.

She has also been prominently involved in the End SARS movement against police brutality in Nigeria.

Also, she is one of the champions of 'a new Nigeria'.

8) Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Adichie is a Nigerian writer whose second novel, Half of a Yellow Sun (2006), gained international acclaim for its depiction of the devastation caused by the Nigerian civil war.

Her novels, short stories, and nonfiction explore the intersections of identity.

9) Amina Mohammed

Mohammed is the deputy secretary-general of the United Nations (UN) and chairperson of the UN Sustainable Development Group.

Before her appointment, Mohammed served as minister of environment of Nigeria where she steered the country’s efforts on climate action and efforts to protect the natural environment.

10) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is an economist who has been serving as the director-general (DG) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) since March 2021.

Notably, she is the first woman and first African to lead the WTO as DG.

Read more about women:

'35% affirmative action for women is stalling'

Meanwhile, patriarchy and religion have been blamed for the non-implementation of affirmative action for women in Nigeria, Ghana and other West African nations.

Ghanaian lawmaker, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, stated this on Thursday, November 23. He told Legit.ng that the African setting makes it difficult for women to have their rightful place in governance.

Source: Legit.ng