Police operatives have arrested a father of three for allegedly strangling his wife to death in Port Harcourt, Rivers state

The tragic incident happened at their residence in Mile 4 in the early hours of Tuesday, March 5, 2024

The state police spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, said the suspect was in detention and that an investigation was ongoing

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - A married man, Michael Chidozie, has been arrested for allegedly beating and strangling his wife to death in their residence in Mile 4, near Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

As reported by The Punch, the deceased, Ufuoma Eriera Chidozie, allegedly died after sustaining injuries.

The Delta state indigene was assaulted in the early hours of Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

A source who pleaded anonymity said the suspect called his late wife’s brother to come that there was an emergency at home but fled before his in-law arrived.

He added that the couple had been having issues as the man had been complaining to some of his close friends.

“When the late woman’s brother arrived, the house was open and quiet. He then went in only to find the lifeless body of his sister. He shouted and called out the name of the woman’s husband.

“But he was nowhere to be found and there was no trace of him. Since then they have been looking for him and even reported the matter to the police.”

The state spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, said the suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in Port Harcourt for discreet investigation.

“The suspect has been arrested. He has been transferred to the SCIID for discreet and proper investigation.”

