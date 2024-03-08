Isiokpo in Ikwere Local Government of Rivers state welcomed the body of late banking mogul, Herbert Wigwe

Many people in the town lined up by the roadside as Wigwe's body, alongside that of his wife, and son made their way into the town

There were seven gun salutes welcoming the late banker who died in a plane crashe in California, USA

A lot of people where are the community lined up in front of the Ikwere Local Government council secretariate to welcome the body.

As soon as the bodies arrived, there were seven gun salutes meant to honour the late banker who was the CEO of Access Bank.

Herbert and his Chizoba, and son, Chizi, all died in a plane crash in the United States on February 9.

Source: Legit.ng