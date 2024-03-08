Global site navigation

"7 Gun Salutes": Isiokpo Stands Still as Late Access Bank CEO, Herbert Wigwe's Body Arrives in Video

by  Israel Usulor
  • Isiokpo in Ikwere Local Government of Rivers state welcomed the body of late banking mogul, Herbert Wigwe
  • Many people in the town lined up by the roadside as Wigwe's body, alongside that of his wife, and son made their way into the town
  • There were seven gun salutes welcoming the late banker who died in a plane crashe in California, USA

Seven gun salutes where used to welcome the body of Herbert Wigwe to his hometown, Isiokpo.

The body of the late banking mogul alongside those of his wife and son rode into the town in a convoy of cars.

A lot of people where are the community lined up in front of the Ikwere Local Government council secretariate to welcome the body.

As soon as the bodies arrived, there were seven gun salutes meant to honour the late banker who was the CEO of Access Bank.

Herbert and his Chizoba, and son, Chizi, all died in a plane crash in the United States on February 9.

Watch the video below:

