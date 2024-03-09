The remains of Herbert Wigwe, his wife, and son, who died in a helicopter crash in the United States, have been brought to Omueke, Rivers state, their hometown, for burial on March 9

The community mourns the loss, with traditional rituals performed and prayers offered to avert further tragedies

Security measures have been heightened by the Rivers state police command, anticipating a large turnout of mourners and over 50 jets expected to arrive for the burial ceremony

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering political campaigns and elections

Isiokpo, Rivers state - The remains of Herbert Wigwe, his wife, Chizoba, and his son Chizi, have reportedly arrived in Omueke, the hometown of the late former Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, for burial, following their death in a helicopter crash in the United States.

The trio will be buried on Saturday, March 9, in Omueke in Isiokpo, Ikwere local government area of Rivers state.

The remains of Herbert Wigwe, his wife, Chizoba, and his son Chizi, for burial on Saturday, March 9. Photo credits: @dabiodunMFR, @EmekaGift100, @IgboHistoFacts, @africa_finance

Source: Twitter

Their remains, accompanied by a huge motorcade on Friday, March 8, were taken from the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa in Ikwerre LGA, to Wigwe's father’s compound in Omueke, Isiokpo.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Wigwe's community mourns

Following the untimely demise of the Access Holdings boss, his kinsmen insisted that their son must be buried in his hometown.

They even vowed to deploy ancient traditions to find out the cause of his death.

As his body arrived in his hometown, many community members already adorned black attire to welcome him, The Punch reported.

Legit.ng gathers that Isiokpo married women gathered at the circle of the entrance into the community to offer prayers for God to avert the spirit of untimely death and the demise of prominent members of the area.

The women numbering over 200, sprinkled water on the floor, while some sat on the grass and sobbed uncontrollably in prayers, prayed in their dialect as they welcomed the body.

“We have just completed a three-day fasting which ended today. We have been fasting from 6am to 9am which ends today, " one of the women was quoted as saying.

“We are not happy at all. Our son, Herbert, was taking care of us, widows and children in this area. Every Christmas, he brings bags of rice and other foodstuff to every family here.

“We are praying God to remove the spirit of untimely death and stop our prominent people from dying. We are pained.”

Ikwerre LGA boss mouns Wigwe

Meanwhile, the chairman of Ikwerre LGA, Dr Samuel Nwanosike, and community elders received his body when it arrived in Isiokpo on Friday morning.

Speaking to newsmen, Nwanosike described Wigwe’s death as a great loss.

“He had a large vision not only for his people but the entire Ikwerre ethnic nationality," Nwanosike said.

Wigwe's burial: Police beef up security

The Rivers state police command has vowed to reinforce security in the state ahead of the burial, The Nation reported.

The command's spokesperson, SP. Grace Iringe-Koko, said significant steps have been taken to reinforce security arrangements in order to ensure a peaceful and well-organised burial ceremony for the deceased.

She noted that the elaborate security arrangement was in anticipation of the expected large gathering of mourners and guests from various parts of the world.

According to the spokesperson, the command had deployed mobile police personnel from the 19 PMF, 30 PMF, 46 PMF, 55 PMF, 56 PMF, 58 PMF, State Intelligence Department (SID), undercover personnel, as well as tactical units and conventional police officers from Bayelsa state.

Wigwe: Over 50 jets expected

Meanwhile, the Port Harcourt International Airport is expected to be busy on Saturday.

Vanguard cited a "credible source at the airport" as saying that more than 50 private and commercial jets were expected to land at the airport for today’s burial.

The source disclosed further that if the capacity of the local wing could not contain the visiting jets, some of them would be directed to the international wing.

“We are expecting a massive crowd from within and outside the country to attend the burial. He was a popular man," the source said.

Read more about Herbert Wigwe's death

Herbert Wigwe built cemetery for himself

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wigwe had built a befitting private tomb for himself before his death.

The tomb is located within the massive expanse of his newly established Wigwe International University in Isiokpo, Rivers state.

"The mausoleum is a sight worthy of a billionaire," a source said.

Source: Legit.ng