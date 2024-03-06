Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Victoria Island, Lagos state - Muhammadu Sanusi II, a former emir of Kano, on Wednesday night, March 6, wept while paying an emotional tribute to Herbert Wigwe, the late group managing director (GMD) and the chief executive officer (CEO) of Access Bank Plc.

Wigwe was among six people who died on February 9, 2024, after a helicopter in which they were travelling crashed near Nipton, California, USA.

Addressing a crowd of mourners in Lagos during the funeral service of the late banker, Sanusi said:

Many of you would probably remember 2021, August, in the same hall, a big ceremony, celebrating my 60th birthday and launching my book, it was organised and paid for by Herbert.

