President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given a fresh order regarding the welfare of Abuja residents under the leadership of Nyesom Wike

The president on Wednesday, March 6, directed the immediate release of grains to residents in the FCT

The Minister of State for the FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, confirmed the development to newsmen on Wednesday, via a statement

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

On Wednesday, March 6, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu directed the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to facilitate the immediate release and distribution of grains and palliatives to residents to cushion the effect of the economic hardship.

As hunger persists in the land, Tinubu has directed that grains be released to FCT residents. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, the Minister of State for the FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, made this known on Wednesday, in an emergency meeting with stakeholders and chairmen of the six area councils of the FCT.

According to her, Tinubu's directive came in a letter from the presidency, through the National Emergency Management Authority to the FCT minister, while also announcing the setup of a committee to carry out the directive within the next two weeks.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

This came days after some FCT residents attacked a warehouse in the Gwagwa-Tasha area of Abuja, belonging to the Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat of the FCT Administration, looting food items and vandalising the building.

Mahmoud further stated that the letter was issued on February 29, 2024, meaning that they had only a week left to carry out the directive and ensure the proper distribution of the palliatives.

“Everybody knows how His Excellency, Mr President, has been going up and down to see how he will cushion the effect of the hardship in the country, especially, particularly the issue of food security. They have been having meetings through the Ministry of Agriculture and finally, we were able to get a lot that we have to distribute for our people, to tell us how Mr President has his people in his heart,” she said.

Tinubu vs NLC: Shehu Sani gives advice

In another development, Legit.ng reported earlier that President Bola Tinubu was warned against allowing protests to erupt among hungry and unorganised Nigerians.

Shehu Sani, a former senator, warned the government while reacting to Tuesday's president's comment against the NLC protest.

Tinubu had claimed that the organised labour had gone on strike four times in just nine months of his administration, adding that such was unacceptable.

Source: Legit.ng