A Nigerian man revealed the Victoria Island house that the late Herbert Wigwe had given to Emir Sanusi

The Emir, who broke down in tears, had earlier paid tribute to the former Access Bank CEO and shared how he supported him when he lost his throne

The young man, who visited the Emir at the house, posted a photo of the property and confirmed that it was a gift from Herbert Wigwe

A Nigerian man has shared the photo of the beautiful house in Victoria Island, Lagos, that the late Herbert Wigwe, the former CEO of Access Bank, had given to Emir Sanusi as a gesture of friendship and solidarity.

The Emir, who was overcome with emotion, had earlier delivered a heartfelt tribute to the departed financial expert and recounted how he stood by him when he faced the ordeal of being dethroned as the Emir of Kano.

The man showed the building. Photo credit: Sirjarus/X

Source: Twitter

The young man, who had the privilege of visiting the Emir at the house, posted the photo of the magnificent property on social media and revealed that it was a generous gift from Herbert Wigwe, who passed away recently.

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“Just knowing this VI flat SLS and family stayed after he was moved to Lagos was provided by Herbert Wigwe!"

See the X post below:

See video of Emir Sanusi talking about Herbert Wigwe below:

How Wigwe sheltered me, Emir, Sanusi

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Muhammadu Sanusi II, 14th emir of Kano, on Wednesday night, March 6, praised Herbert Wigwe, the late group managing director (GMD) and the chief executive officer (CEO) of Access Bank Plc, for his brotherly love.

Wigwe was among six people who died on February 9, 2024, after a helicopter in which they were travelling crashed near Nipton, California, USA.

He addressed a crowd of mourners in Lagos during the 'Night of Tributes' for the late banker.

Lady shares lessons from Herbert Wigwe

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady shared her thoughts on the celebration of Herbert Wigwe professional life which sparked a wave of agreement and introspection among professionals.

The lady highlighted the importance of long-term relationships in personal and professional growth, noting how many attendees boasted friendships with Wigwe spanning decades.

This statement has opened up a dialogue on the nature of professional relationships, with many agreeing that success is rarely a solo journey.

Source: Legit.ng