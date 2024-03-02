Herbert Wigwe, former CEO of Access Holdings Plc, along with his wife, son, and others tragically died in a helicopter crash near Nipton, California

Prior to his death, Wigwe had constructed a lavish private tomb for himself within the grounds of his newly established Wigwe International University

The tomb, adorned with luxurious materials and inscribed with a biblical quote, stands as a testament to his wealth and foresight

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering political campaigns and elections

Isiokpo, Rivers state - Herbert Wigwe, the former Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, who died in a helicopter crash in the United States, had built a befitting private tomb for himself before his death, a new report says.

Wigwe was among six people who died on Friday, February 9, after the Eurocopter EC130 in which they were travelling crashed near Nipton, California.

Herbert Wigwe, the former Group CEO of Access Holdings Plc, reportedly built a befitting private tomb for himself before his death. Photo credits: @EmekaGift100, @IgboHistoFacts, @africa_finance

Source: Twitter

Also killed were his wife Chizoba, his son Chizi, former Nigerian Exchange Group Plc Chairman Abimbola Ogunbanjo, and two crew members.

Herbert Wigwe: Family announces 6-day burial arrangement

Almost a month after the tragic incident, the family of the late reputable banker announced 6-day arrangements for his burial rites alongside his wife and son.

In a follow-up report on Saturday, March 2, Vanguard said Wigwe had already built a befitting private tomb for himself "as if he had a premonition of his tomorrow."

Legit.ng gathers that the tomb is located within the massive expanse of his newly established Wigwe International University in Isiokpo, Rivers state.

"The mausoleum is a sight worthy of a billionaire," the report added.

"A stamped concrete walkway sandwiched by a green lush leads to the ecstatic final resting place of the Wigwes."

It was gathered that three tombs had been constructed with Italian Carara marble and finished up with a foreign granite galaxy.

The report added further:

“Do not grief, for the joy of the Lord is your strength”, is an inscription embossed on the top corner of the composing mausoleum. The sight of the transparent private cemetery is a clear testament to the fact that Dr. Herbert Wigwe was not just rich while alive, he appears even richer in death."

A source was quoted as saying:

“He built this private cemetery before he started the university. His house here has been designed to have a special gate and walls separated from the university."

Read more about Herbert Wigwe's death:

Wigwe: Nigeria receives US report on cause of helicopter crash

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has obtained the initial findings from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) regarding the tragic Airbus Helicopter EC130B4 incident, which claimed the lives of Wigwe and others.

According to Mrs Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji, the Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at NSIB, the preliminary report indicates that the helicopter suffered severe damage upon impact, leading to the fragmentation of crucial components.

Source: Legit.ng