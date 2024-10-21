BREAKING: Oluwo’s Key Aide Reacts to Viral Reports of Oba Akanbi 'Walking Ooni Out of Palace'
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs.
Ile-Ife, Osun state - Abdulrasheed Akanbi, Oluwo of Iwo, on Monday evening, October 21, disclosed that Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife in Osun state, has never been to his palace, hence, he never could walk him out.
Legit.ng reports that the monarch spoke through Alli Ibrahim, his spokesperson.
The Oluwo's aide was reacting to a trending video on social media where Ooni claimed that he was walked out of Oluwo’s palace like a baby.
According to Ibrahim, the video is old.
Vanguard quoted Ibrahim as saying:
“The trending video is old and that there was never a time Ooni came to the palace. The palace will officially react to the trending video”.
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
