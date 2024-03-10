Herbert Onyewumbu Wigwe, the former group managing director and chief executive officer of Access Bank Holdings, who died on February 9, 2024, was taken to his final home on Saturday, March 9, as his funeral service was held in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

Several tributes have been made for the late billionaire, with political figures and the business community recounting their awesome experience with the late business mogul.

Governor Sanwo-Olu and others at Herbert Wigwe's funeral in Port Harcourt Photo Credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Dapo Abiodun, Kayode Fayemi, BBC

Wigwe died alongside his wife, Chizoba and his son, Chizi, in a helicopter crash in the United States. The former group chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Abimbola Ogunbanjo, was also aboard the chopper, with all passengers confirmed dead hours later.

At their funeral service on Saturday, some governors were seen wearing "Aso Ebi" to express their love and closeness for the deceased.

"Aso Ebi" is a practice among the Yoruba people of Southwest Nigeria, where a particular cloth is worn by family members, friends, and loved ones during weddings, funerals, birthdays, namings, and other social functions.

The governors are listed below:

Siminalayi Fubara

The governor of Rivers state was one of the prominent figures who was spotted with the Aso Ebi to honour the late billionaire at his funeral on Saturday.

Being the host governor, he had a lengthy time to address the gathering, challenging the political class to reflect on the essence of the power struggle, especially when it was not meant to impact positively on society.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos state governor was also spotted with his Aso Ebi style in two separate photos with different styles. One was in the traditional Ijaw style, while the other was in the popular Ankara style.

In a tweet, the governor announced his presence at the funeral service of the late business mogul, Herbert Wigwe, stating, "We gathered to pay our respects, sharing heartfelt eulogies and offering support and solace to the family during this difficult time."

Dapo Abiodun

Like his Lagos counterpart, the Ogun state governor was also spotted wearing the same Aso Ebis worn by Governor Sanwo-Olu and Fubara. In a tweet, Governor Abiodun conveyed his goodbye message to the late businessman: "With hearts burdened by grief and sadness, we convey our final goodbyes.

The governor further prayed:

"May our benevolent Lord safeguard and console their children, family, relatives, friends, and acquaintances, granting each of us the resilience to endure and navigate through the anguish caused by this unfortunate tragedy."

Other governors at the funeral services were Douye Diri of Bayelsa, Abia state's Alex Otti and Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom.

Also spotted at the event were the chairman and CEO of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the former Emir of Kano and ex-governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi Lamido.

Other prominent figures present at the event are Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike; the minister of finance Wale Edun; former governors Peter Obi of Anambra; Rotimi Amaechi of Rivers; Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa; Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti; James Ibori of Delta and former Senate President Bukola Saraki.

