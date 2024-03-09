Gunmen killed four persons and injured another during an attack on the Abacheke community in Imo state

It was gathered that the gunmen disguised in military uniforms invaded the community on motorcycles on Friday evening

The state police public relations officer, Henry Okoye, said normalcy has been restored in the community

Abacheke, Imo state

Abacheke, Imo state - No fewer than four people have been killed by gunmen disguised in military gear and wearing masks during an attack on the Abacheke community in Ohaji-Egbema LGA of Imo state.

A resident said the gunmen stormed the community on three motorbikes on Friday evening, March 8, TheCable reported.

Four killed and another injured during the deadly attack Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

It was gathered that many residents deserted the community in the aftermath of the attack.

According to The Nation, the victims were shot dead in their homes causing pandemonium as residents ran helter-skelter for safety.

The state police spokesperson, Henry Okoye, who confirmed the incident said the victims were confirmed dead in the hospital.

Okoye said while five people were hit with bullets, one of them survived and his currently receiving treatment.

“On 8/03/2024 at about 1830hts, the hoodlums swiftly attacked Abacheke Community in their numbers, riding motorcycles and firing sporadically during which five residents were seriously hit. In a swift response, the Area Commander in charge of Ohaji Egbema and other tactical teams mobilized to the scene, the victims were immediately rushed to the hospital where four were confirmed dead on arrival while one is currently receiving medical treatment at the Hospital. Intense operation is ongoing in the area.

“While normalcy has been restored in the area, a comprehensive investigation is ongoing to fish out the hoodlums responsible for the dastardly act and make them face the full wrath of the law.”

