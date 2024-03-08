The Accord Party (AP) has strongly criticized the kidnapping of both schoolchildren and women in Borno and Kaduna states

In a disturbing incident on Thursday, bandits seized more than 200 students from schools in the Kuriga community, Chikun LGA, Kaduna

Similarly, in Borno, bandits abducted over 200 displaced women from their camp in Ngala LGA on Tuesday

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

The Accord party has vehemently criticised the recent kidnapping of more than 250 schoolchildren in Kaduna State.

Through a statement issued by Hon Joseph Omorogbe, its National Publicity Secretary, the party condemned the act as extremely cruel, barbaric, and utterly deplorable.

Bandits stormed Kaduna school and abducted scores of pupils and teachers on Thursday, March 7. Photo credit: Senator Uba Sani

Source: Twitter

They demanded the swift release of the abducted children and called for an end to the prevailing climate of fear and violence in the nation.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Additionally, the party urged security forces to take proactive measures in combating terrorism, insurgency, and banditry.

Kaduna Abduction

Legit.ng reported earlier that 285 schoolchildren were kidnapped from LEA Primary and Junior Secondary School, Kuriga, located in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Additionally, the party urged for the liberation of all individuals currently being held hostage by various groups, including terrorists, insurgents, bandits, and kidnappers nationwide.

The party, in a statement made available to Legit.ng, said:

“This reign of terror must stop forthwith. The essence of government is to protect lives and property, in line with Section 14(2)b, which provides that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government,” the statement added.

“Sadly, this clear provision of the constitution has been observed in breach by successive governments that have tackled insecurity with a kid’s glove in their quest for power and personal aggrandizement.

“Today, Nigeria has turned into a killing field, with kidnappers on the rampage. The perpetrators of these heinous crimes and their sponsors must be apprehended to face justice.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with these traumatized schoolchildren and their families as we pray to God for their safe return."

The Accord Party urged the federal government to sufficiently equip and incentivise the military and paramilitary forces in combating terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping.

They emphasised the importance of winning this battle to restore safety in Nigeria.

Kidnappers deserve death penalty, says Remi Tinubu

Similarly, the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has demanded that death penalty be given to Kidnappers.

She stated this while reacting to the kidnap of over 200 students and teachers in Kaduna state and 200 women in Borno state.

The First Lady urged the state governors and lawmakers to enact laws that would ensure the death penalty for kidnappers.

Source: Legit.ng