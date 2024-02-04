Hage Geingob, the president of Namibia, died at 82 on Sunday, February 4. The presidency announced in a tweet, weeks after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Geingob became the president of the Southern African country in 2015, the same year he disclosed how he survived prostate cancer.

Namibian Presiden, Hage Geingob, has died Photo Credit:Namibian Presidency

Vice President Nangolo Mbumba has stepped in as the leaver of Namibia till the presidential and parliamentary elections at the end of the year.

However, the tweet from the presidency did not reveal the cause of Geingob's death, but the government had said the president travelled to the United States late last month for "a two-day novel treatment for cancerous cells", where he had undergone treatment after a regular medical check-up.

He was born in 1941. He had been a prominent politician before the independence of Namibia from white minority-controlled South Africa in 1990.

Geingob was the chairman of the committee that drafted the country's constitution and he became the first prime minister on March 21, 1999 and left the office in 2002.

In 2007, the late president became the vice president of the ruling South West Africa People's Organisation (SWAPO), a group he had joined during the country's agitation for independence when the country was known as South West Africa.

Since independence, SWAPO has retained the power and control of Namibia. The country is technically an upper-middle-income country. It has large disparities in wealth. It is known for mining with huge deposits of diamonds and lithium.

