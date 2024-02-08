Another Nigeria has reportedly lost his life while watching the Super Eagles vs Bafana Bafana semi-final clash

The Deputy Bursar of Kwara State University Malete, Alhaji Ayuba Abdullahi, died after he collapsed on Wednesday, February 7

The university confirmed Abdullahi's death and said he will be buried on Thursday morning according to Islamic rites

Ilorin, Kwara state - The Deputy Bursar of Kwara State University Malete, Alhaji Ayuba Abdullahi, reportedly lost his life while watching the semi-final clash between Super Eagles of Nigeria and Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the ongoing CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

As reported by The Punch, Sources close to the deceased said Abdullahi started feeling uneasy while watching the game at a sports centre in the Sango area on Wednesday, February 7.

Legit.ng recalls that South Africa's Bafana Bafana lost 4-2 to the Super Eagles on penalties.

The deceased was said to have watched the tension-soaked encounter for 120 minutes till it was time for the penalty kick.

“He complained that he was feeling dizzy, so he said he needed to go back home and rest not knowing that his BP had gone up.

“On getting home, he collapsed and was rushed to a private hospital in Sango and he was referred to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital and before he could be attended to, he died.

“He was buried on Thursday morning according to Islamic rites.”

According to The Nation, the university confirmed the death of Abdullahi in a statement issued on Thursday, February 8.

The statement read:

“This is to announce the death of Mr. Ayuba Olaitan Abdullahi of the Bursary Department.

“Janazah will be held this morning, and his remains will be interred at the Hausa Muslim cemetery, Apata Yakuba, Oyun area, Ilorin, at 9 am.”

