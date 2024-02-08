President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of the former acting director of the NDDC, Cairo Ojougboh

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, on Thursday, February 8, obtained by Legit.ng, the Nigerian leader condoled with the Ojougboh family

Tinubu also commiserated with the Delta government and the people of the south-south state over this tragic loss

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire - Nigeria's president, Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, February 8, mourned a former executive director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Cairo Ojougboh.

Legit.ng had reported how Late Ojougboh, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), slumped and died on Wednesday night, February 7, while watching Nigeria's semifinal match against South Africa at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023.

Ojougboh (right) died suddenly on Wednesday, February 7 while watching a football match. Photo credits: @officialABAT, @AkinuwaAnioma

Tinubu pays tribute to Cairo Ojougboh

Reacting to the APC stalwart's death, President Tinubu described it as tragic.

Ojougboh, a medical doctor, died during the Nigeria versus South Africa match.

The incident happened when a penalty was awarded against Nigeria and converted by the Bafana Bafana. The Super Eagles eventually won the match via penalties.

The president's statement, as shared by Tinubu's spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, urged the family of the one-time NDDC director to "find strength and hope in God Almighty".

It reads in full:

"It is with a heavy heart that President Bola Tinubu receives the news of the passing of Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, former Executive Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), who died on Wednesday.

"Dr. Ojougboh was a member of the House of Representatives (2003-2007) and a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta state.

"President Tinubu condoles with the Ojougboh family and the government and people of Delta State over this tragic loss.

"While praying for the peaceful repose of the departed, President Tinubu comforts his family and urges them to find strength and hope in God Almighty, who presides over the affairs of men, as well as in the cherished memories and legacy of the late APC chieftain."

