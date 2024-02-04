A former governor of Yobe state, Bukar Abba Ibrahim, has died in Saudi Arabia at the age of 75.

A statement by Mamman Mohammed, the spokesman for Governor Mai Mala Buni, confirmed the death of the former governor.

“It is with a heavy heart, sorrow, and sympathy that His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Yobe State, Hon. Mai Mala Buni CON, regrets to announce the passing away of His Excellency, Sen. Bukar Abba Ibrahim, the former Governor of Yobe,” the statement said.

Yobe ex-governor, Bukar Abba Ibrahim is dead Photo Credit: Concerned Nigeria

