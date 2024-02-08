Tragedy struck in Numan, Adamawa state during the Super Eagles of Nigeria vs Bafana Bafana of South Africa penalty shootout

A serving NYSC member, simply identified as Samuel slumped and died before the last spot kick that confirmed Nigeria's progress to the AFCON final

The NYSC Coordinator in Adamawa state, Jingi Dennis, said the deceased was confirmed dead by the doctor at the General Hospital in Numan

Numan, Adamawa state - A serving member of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) in Numan, Adamawa state, has slumped to death while watching Nigeria’s Super Eagles clash with South Africa semi-final clash at the ongoing CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, the late corps member simply identified as Samuel, died before the last shootout that won the match for Nigeria by Kelechi Iheanacho.

An eye-witness who disclosed this on Facebook said the deceased is an indigene of Kaduna state.

“We lost one Nigerian a few minutes ago during our victory celebration over South Africa today at our Sports Viewing Center (SVC) here in Numan.

“The corp member who is serving in numan from Kaduna has fainted before the kick-off of the winning goal.

“He died before they could reach the hospital in Numan, may his soul rest in peace.”

The NYSC Coordinator in Adamawa state, Jingi Dennis, confirmed the tragic incident in a telephone conversation, The Sun reported.

“l have received the news of his death last night, I hope to have more details today.

“According to his colleagues who went with him to watch the match, the late corp member told them that he doesn’t like watching penalty shootouts, he then bowed his head and all of a sudden he collapsed.”

“He was confirmed dead at the General Hospital in Numan by the doctor.”

