Nigeria's Super Eagles secured their place in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals by defeating Angola.

Ademola Lookman, the standout performer, scored in the 41st minute after a connection with a cross from Moses Simon.

Despite Osimhen's disallowed goal due to VAR ruling him offside, the Nigerian team displayed a solid defence, maintaining four consecutive clean sheets.

The three-time continental champions will face Cape Verde or South Africa in the semi-finals in Bouake next Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Angola is heading home, but this edition of the Cup of Nations will be remembered as a triumph for the Black Antelopes.

They secured a historic victory in the knockout stage, marking the first time in their history.

Despite being Africa's 28th-ranked team, they fought bravely in this match, following up on their previous win against Namibia in the last round.

However, Jose Peseiro's Nigeria team faced challenges replicating their outstanding performance against Cameroon six days ago.

The adverse impact of the intense heat and humidity, more taxing than in earlier stages of the competition, was evident in their struggle to match previous heights.

Angola came close to taking the lead within the first four minutes as a corner from the right reached Mabululu.

Stanley Nwabili, the Nigerian goalkeeper who had undergone a fitness test to participate in the game, thwarted his near-post attempt.

Osimhen attempted two headers without success, but Lookman, the Atalanta forward and former England Under-21 international scored the first goal in the 41st minute.

Moses Simon received a pass on the left, sprinted past Kialonda Gaspar, entered the area, and delivered a precise ball for Lookman to finish confidently.

Even though Nigeria continued to create opportunities in the second half, Angola missed a golden chance to equalize just before the hour mark. Zini, a substitute from AEK Athens, found himself through on goal, beating Nwabili, only to have his shot rebound off the far post.

Nigeria had a scare when Osimhen seemingly sealed the game by heading in a Lookman free-kick with 15 minutes remaining, despite the Angolan goalkeeper making contact with the ball.

However, the goal was disallowed, causing frustration for Osimhen, who persisted until the final moments despite sustaining several injuries and even being carried off the pitch on a stretcher at one point.

