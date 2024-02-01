Benue community came under fresh attack on Wednesday night, January 31, and no less than 15 bodies have been recovered in less than 24 hours after the incident.

The people of the Ugboju community in the Agatu local government area of the state said many people are still missing and that the assailants have continued to attack the areas for the past two weeks.

Fresh attack in Benue claims 15 life Photo Credit: Father Alia

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng