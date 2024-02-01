Kashim Shettima, the vice president of Nigeria, has lost his stepmother, Hajia Hauwa Abba Kormi, after a prolonged illness

According to a statement from the office of the vice president, Hajia Hauwa Abba Kormi died at the age of 69, leaving behind five children and grandchildren

Shettima's stepmother had been scheduled for burial on Thursday evening according to Islamic rites

Maiduguri, Borno - Vice President Kashim Shettima, in the early hours of Thursday, lost his stepmother, Hajia Hauwa Abba Kormi, to death.

A statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, said Hajia Kormi died after a prolonged illness at the age of 69 years.

According to The Nation, the statement read:

“The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON, in the early hours of today, lost his stepmother, Hajja Hauwa Abba Kormi.

“Hajja Kormi, who died after a prolonged illness at the age of 69, left behind five children, many stepchildren, and grandchildren.

“The Janaiza is scheduled for 4:00 pm today at Shettimari, Lawan Bukar, Maiduguri, Borno State.

“May the Almighty Allah forgive her shortcomings and admit her to Jannatul Firdaus.”

Shettima represents Tinubu

Shettima is currently holding the presidential villa on behalf of President Bola Tinubu since the president has been to Paris in France on a private visit.

Before leaving the country on Tuesday night, January 26, Tinubu held a bilateral meeting with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, at the presidential villa.

Since leaving the country, Shettima represented Tinubu at the inauguration of Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi state, who was sworn in on Saturday, January 28.

The vice president has also inaugurated a 37-member committee on new minimum wage on behalf of the president.

