The N-Power scheme is one of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government's national social intervention programmes

Legit.ng reports that the scheme, established in 2016, is split into graduate and non-graduate programmes

While the graduate programmes included the N-Teach, N-Agro, and N-Health, the non-graduate initiatives comprised the N-Power tech and N-Creative

FCT, Abuja - The federal government's N-Power scheme has said that its non-graduate programme is "still active".

The scheme, through its official handle, stated this recently.

"Our non-graduate program active", N-Power

Legit.ng reports that the N-Power is a job creation and empowerment initiative of the Social Investment Programme of the federal government of Nigeria. It is designed to help young Nigerians acquire and develop life-long skills to become solution providers in their communities and to become players in the domestic and global markets.

N-Power's statement reads:

"The non-graduate program is still active, please note that all programs are on hold for now due to the ongoing investigation by the Honorable Minister. We assure all eligible beneficiaries with genuine claim (sic) that we will resolve all the cases once we complete the verification."

N-Power payments

