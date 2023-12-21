Ebonyi state government has vowed to be a blessing to every civil servant in the state this season

Governor Francis Nwifuru made this known on Thursday, December 21, during the Christmas party held in the state to celebrate the elderly and widows

During the event which was attended by Oluremi Tinubu, Nwifuru approved N100,000 as a bonus for all workers in the state, noting, "they must live well like others"

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Ebonyi state - Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi state on Thursday, December 21, announced the approval of N100,000 Christmas bonus for civil servants.

Nwifuru blessed Ebonyi workers with N100,000 as Christmas bonus. Photo credit: Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru

Source: Facebook

Nwifuru made this known while addressing stakeholders and elders of the state during the flag-off of the pet project of the wife of the President, Oluremi Tinubu, which took place at the ecumenical centre in Abakaliki.

In a statement signed by Dr. Monday Uzor, chief press secretary to the governor and shared on Facebook, Nwifuru emphasized that the resources of the state belongs to the people and as a result, they won’t be allowed to continue to suffer in poverty.

He asserted:

"I am delighted to be part of this programme. What informed me to be here is the great disposition of the First Lady of Nigeria, Her Excellency, Senator Chief Mrs Oluremi Tinubu.

"It is our responsibility and duty to help the needy. And I have always said this often that all hands must be on deck to get this work done.

"I said the workers in this state must live like others. I know it's a difficult task, but it is a must.

"So I have decided to ensure that I will be a blessing in this state. Every family must be blessed through me. And every civil servant must get a hundred thousand this season."

This comes after the wife of the governor, Mrs Uzoamaka Nwifuru disclosed that the N500,000 beneficiaries of the scheme will go home with N100,000 each and a bag of rice.

Christmas/New Year: Niger governor announces 7-day public holiday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger state has declared seven days’ public holiday for the Christmas and New Year celebration.

Bago said the holiday will commence from Friday the 22nd of December 2023, to Monday the 1st of January, 2024.

He stated this during the end-of-the-year cutting of the cake held at the Government House, Minna.

Tinubu announces palliatives for Christmas, New Year travellers

Legit.ng reported earlier that President Tinubu announced a 50 percent slash for inter-state travellers during Christmas and New Year.

Bayo Onanuga, the president's special adviser on information and strategy, announced the development in a tweet on Wednesday, December 20.

According to the presidency, the federal government has said that train travellers will pay nothing during the period.

Source: Legit.ng