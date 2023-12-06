President Bola Tinubu is not joking in his quest to ensure its renewed hope agenda sees the light of day

The president has created a ministry in Kogi state to alleviate poverty in the land and empower the people financially

Betta Edu confirmed the development as she launched the N20,000 cash grant in Kogi state, to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal among vulnerable groups

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's government is serious about actualising its renewed hope agenda. This time around, the people of Kogi state would be the first beneficiaries.

President Bola Tinubu-led federal government commences N20,000 cash transfer to groups in Kogi state. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Dr Betta Edu Media Watch

This is as the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation headed by Dr Betta Edu, on Tuesday, December 5, flagged off the distribution of N20,000 grants to vulnerable groups in Kogi state, Daily Trust reported.

Dr. Edu, while flagging off the program, explained that the grant for vulnerable groups is not a loan and will not be repaid, The Nigerian Tribune report added.

Dr. Edu said President Tinubu is commuitted to the course of pulling out a minimu of N50 million Nigerians out of poverty.

She added:

“To achieve this, the president set up a team to identify the poorest of our people and came up with a series of programmes that will improve the economy of the common man."

Watch the video as Betta Edu visits the Kabbawa settlement in Kogi state

Nigerians react as Tinubu promises to lift 50m Nigerians out of poverty

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government has listed some of the steps that will be adopted to take 50 million people out of poverty in Nigeria.

Betta Edu, made this known on Thursday, November 2, during the ongoing cabinet retreat at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

The minister noted that the ongoing payment of N25,000 to poor households in Nigeria via the conditional cash transfer programme for the next three months, amounting to N75,000, was part of the measures to address poverty.

Edu's explanation, however, didn't go down well with some Nigerians.

Tinubu declares N25,000 additional pay for low-grade workers

In another development, President Bola Tinubu announced that for the next six months, there would be additional pay of N25,000 per month for an average low-grade worker.

The president said this in his nationwide broadcast on Sunday, October 1, as part of the programme of events to mark Nigeria's 63rd Independence anniversary celebration.

