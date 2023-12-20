President Bola Tinubu has announced a 50% discount on road travel beginning December 21, 2023

Dele Alake disclosed that the federal government will work with transporters to implement the directive

However, Nigerians said the initiative would be challenging to implement given the size of the country

Nigerians have reacted to President Bola Tinubu’s plan to slash road transport costs by 50%.

Nigerians wondered how the federal government intends to enforce the directive given the size of the country and the high cost of petrol.

Nigerians react to Tinubu's gesture

Others say the transporters will only implement the directive without adequate monitoring.

One person said:

“No wahala. When you reach the park, tell the agbero to say Tinubu don reduce fare. Anything you see, take.”

Another said:

“Meanwhile, the palliatives announced by the FG previously are yet to be implemented. While Federal workers have received payment for one month, retirees have NOT been paid anything. Only those who have money in their pockets can celebrate. A hungry person cannot celebrate.”

President Bola Tinubu approved a 50% discount on road transport across the country from December 21, 2023, to January 4, 2024.

Dele Alake, the Minister of Solid Minerals, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Punch reports that Alake explained that the move is part of the president’s plan to ease the lives of Nigerians during Christmas.

FG to liaise with transporters to achieve the feat

He said the Nigerian government has constituted a committee on Presidential Intervention to achieve the scheme.

The committee, headed by Alake, includes Alhaji Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Information and National Orientation; Saidu Alkali, the Minister of Transportation; and Bayo Onanuga, the President of Information and Strategy Special Adviser.

According to Alake, the initiative targeted travelers going to the country for Christmas.

Alake said:

“This particular presidential intervention will commence tomorrow, Thursday, December 21. It will end on January 4, 2024.

“The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Transportation, will work with transporters, road transport unions, and Nigerian Railway Corporation to deliver on this unique presidential initiative seamlessly.

