The devastating incident that led to the death of many people in Kaduna state has continued to generate mixed reactions in the polity

Atiku Abubakar has expressed grief as Muslims in the Tudun Biri community in the Igabi local government area of Kaduna state died following the airstrikes of the army

The former VP has called on the federal government and the Nigerian army to develop strategies that will protect civilians from such a tragic incident

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, expressed deep sadness over the Nigerian Army's bombing in Kaduna state on Monday, December 4.

Atiku Abubakar, deeply saddened by the Kaduna airstrike, called for effective counterinsurgency strategies. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar, HQ Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

Atiku in a post shared on his Facebook page, expressed deep sadness over the death of 150 Muslims who were celebrating Maulud's anniversary in the state.

While the army admitted it was an error, Nigerians have however condemned their action, noting it should have been an avoidable mistake.

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, Atiku on Tuesday, November 5, called for a thorough investigation into the actions of the army.

The former Vice President also advised the Nigerian government headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the army, "to develop counterinsurgency strategies", that will protect the people and avert a devastating occurrence.

Atiku also called for support and medical assistance to the families of the dead.

He wrote:

"I am grieved by the news of the drone airstrike that killed dozens of people and left scores of others with various degrees of injury in the Tudun Biri community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Ironically, the victims of this unfortunate incident were celebrating the Maulud anniversary.

"The incidence of miscalculated air strikes is assuming a worrisome dimension in the country.

"We need to develop counterinsurgency strategies that will insulate the civilian population from tragic incidents of this nature.

"I call on the authorities to launch a thorough investigation into this tragedy to avert future occurrences.

"Meanwhile, no resource should be spared in medical attention to the injured and assistance to the families of the dead. I pray that the Almighty Allah comforts the bereaved families and grants the dead eternal peace. -AA

