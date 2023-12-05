President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to the bombing of Muslim faithful during Maulud celebration in Tundun Biri village in Kaduna state

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has described the bombing of Muslim faithful during Maulud celebration in a village at Tundun Biri in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna state as very unfortunate, disturbing, and painful.

The President sympathized with the families of the victims, the people and the government of Kaduna state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Tuesday, December 5.

Tinubu directed a thorough and full-fledged investigation into the tragic incident.

According to the statement, the President called for calm while the authorities look diligently into the tragic incident.

The statement partially read:

“President Tinubu describes the incident as very unfortunate, disturbing, and painful, expressing indignation and grief over the tragic loss of Nigerian lives.

“The President directs a thorough and full-fledged investigation into the incident and calls for calm while the authorities look diligently into the mishap.”

Kaduna governor takes crucial action as Army mistakenly bombs Muslims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state ordered an immediate investigation into the tragic incident, where Muslim faithful were mistakenly killed and many others.

Sani said search and rescue operations in the area are ongoing and top government officials have been dispatched to the area to assess the situation and reach out to the families of the victims.

The governor made this known in a statement issued via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @ubasanius

Nigerian Army confirms bombing of Kaduna villagers

The Kaduna government on Monday afternoon, December 4, said it received briefings on the previous day of an alleged missed target airstrike on Tudun Biri village, which left several citizens dead and others injured.

In a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, the overseeing commissioner, ministry of Internal Security and home affairs of Kaduna state, a meeting was presided over by the deputy governor, Hadiza Balarabe, attended by heads of security agencies and religious and traditional leaders, where the Nigerian Army (NA) explained the circumstances which led to what it called "unfortunate and unintended".

