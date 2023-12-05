The Defence Headquarters has revealed why the Nigerian Army launched a drone attack on the Ligarma community in Kaduna state

The director of defence media operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba said the military struck after an Aerial Vehicle (UAV) detachment observed suspicious movement of terrorists

Maj.-Gen Buba explained that the threat was eliminated to prevent the terrorists from unleashing terror on innocent civilians

FCT, Abuja - The Defence Headquarters has made some clarification about the drone attack on the Ligarma community in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The director of defence media operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba said the bomb attack was based on credible intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the area, Leadership reported.

Maj.-Gen. Buba said the Nigerian Army Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) detachment observed suspicious movement of terrorists at Ligarma around 10 pm on Sunday, December 3.

He disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, December 5.

In defending the attack, he said the aerial surveillance captured the movement of groups of persons synonymous with the terrorist tactics and modus operandi and posed a threat to key infrastructure within reach of their activities.

Buba explained that the threat was eliminated to prevent the terrorists from unleashing terror on innocent civilians, according to Arise News

“It should be noted that terrorists often deliberately embed themselves within civilian population centres for the civilian population to bear the consequences of their atrocities.

“Nevertheless, the Nigerian military does its best at all times to distinguish between civilians and terrorists.

“The military views every civilian death in the cause of operations as a tragedy as such tragedies are needless and unwanted, which causes the armed forces to take extensive measures to avoid them.”

Nigerian Army confirms bombing of Kaduna villagers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Kaduna government on Monday afternoon, December 4, said it received briefings on the previous day of an alleged missed target airstrike on Tudun Biri village, which left several citizens dead and others injured.

In a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, the overseeing commissioner, ministry of Internal Security and home affairs of Kaduna state, a meeting was presided over by the deputy governor, Hadiza Balarabe, attended by heads of security agencies and religious and traditional leaders, where the Nigerian Army (NA) explained the circumstances which led to what it called "unfortunate and unintended".

