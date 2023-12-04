Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering public journalism

Tudun Biri, Kaduna state - Many villagers are feared dead following a bomb allegedly dropped by a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jet during a Maulud celebration at Tudun Biri.

Legit.ng reports that Tudun Biri is a community within Igabi local government area (LGA) of Kaduna state.

Though details of the incident remain sketchy, preliminary reports indicate that about 30 people died during the incident on Sunday, around 9:00 pm, December 3.

Daily Trust cited residents who said the bomb struck while the villagers gathered to commemorate the Maulud Nabiyy celebration.

A resident said:

“They were celebrating Maulud (birth of Prophet Muhammad) when the jet dropped the bomb, resulting in the immediate death of more than 30 people."

There is apprehension that the death toll may increase, The Punch noted.

Govt mum

When reached for comment, a top government official, Samuel Aruwan, said the government would address the press soon.

He said:

“We will address the press at Government House on the situation because there would be a security meeting later."

NAF has also yet to speak on the incident as of the time of filing this report.

