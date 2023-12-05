A resident of Tudun Biri village in Kaduna state, Idris Dahiru, said 34 of his family members were killed in the drone attack on the community

Dahiru explained that the first bomb by the Nigerian Army exploded without warning, killing many villagers

He added that while they rushed to aid the injured, the jet returned and unleashed a second bomb

Kaduna state - No fewer than thirty-four family members were victims of the Nigerian Army’s aerial bombardment on Tudun Biri village in Igabi local government area of Kaduna state.

A resident of the community, Idris Dahiru, said 34 of his family members were killed in the tragic incident that occurred on Sunday, December 3, Daily Trust reported.

In an interview with BBC Hausa, Dahiru narrated the unfortunate incident.

He said:

“Our annual Maulud celebration was shattered by unexpected airstrikes. The first bomb exploded without warning, killing innocent people, including women and children, some victims were torn apart by the blast.”

He added that:

“As we rushed to aid the injured, the jet returned, unleashing a second bomb, this time, many of those who had come to help were among the casualties.

“My family alone has lost 34 members in this tragedy. We have 66 loved ones receiving medical care at Barau Dikko Hospital.”

Why Nigerian Army launched drone attack on Kaduna community

