Isa Pantami has condemned the killing of villagers in Kaduna state, describing it as unjust and a threat to justice

The former minister of communications has called on the federal government and the Kaduna state government to investigate the act

He however expressed deep sadness while reacting to the death of 150 villagers including women and children

The immediate past minister of communications & digital economy, Professor Isa Pantami, expressed shock and grief over the accidental bombing of 150 civilians in Kaduna state by the Nigerian Army on Monday, December 4.

Former minister Isa Pantami reacts to Kaduna bombing

In a video posted on his verified X handle (formerly Twitter) on Monday evening, December 4, penned an emotional message to the families of those affected by the development.

Condemning the act by the Nigerian Army, Pantami called on the federal government headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Kaduna state government to do the needful, noting the killing of over 150 innocent lives is "more than a mistake".

He tweeted:

"Around 150 innocent civilians, including women, children, & others, were bombed to death by our own army of the Federal Government in Kaduna today. Our heartfelt condolences to their families. Those behind it are to be brought to justice, as injustice anywhere is a threat to justice."

Nigerian Army confirms bombing of Kaduna villagers, says it's "unfortunate, unintended"

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Kaduna government on Monday, December 4, said it received briefings on the previous day of an alleged missed target airstrike on Tudun Biri village in the state.

The airstrike left several citizens dead and others injured.

In a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, the overseeing commissioner, ministry of internal security and home affairs of Kaduna state, a meeting was presided over by the deputy governor, Hadiza Balarabe, attended by heads of security agencies and religious and traditional leaders, where the Nigerian Army (NA) explained the circumstances which led to what it called "unfortunate and unintended".

Kaduna: 'More than 30 killed'

Also, Legit.ng reported that many villagers were feared dead following a bomb allegedly dropped by men of the Nigerian Armed Forces jet.

Preliminary reports indicated that about 30 people died during the incident on Sunday, December 3, around 9:00pm.

