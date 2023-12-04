Nigerians have reacted differently to the video showing a female police officer assisting Titilayo Adeleke, the wife of Osun State First Lady, in putting on her earrings

The viral video has triggered discussions on the role and professionalism of public servants, particularly police personnel

While some argue that officers should focus solely on their official duties, others defend the act

Osun state, Osogbo - A female police officer helping the wife of the Osun State First Lady, Titilayo Adeleke, to wear her earrings has got many talking online.

The viral video has sparked debate about the actions performed in public by Nigerian security personnel.

The video shared by an X user @MsNemah got many wondering how Nigeria has been a promoter of slavery, a few defended the act, while others insisted that public servants should maintain a high level of professionalism and focus on their primary duties rather than engaging in such menial tasks.

Reactions as video captures female police officer assisting Osun first lady

Nigerians as usual expressed their different opinion on the matter. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions in the comment section of the X user.

@SimonOthuks tweeted:

"Nothing dey wrong with this joô! Would she have said no if the First Lady appealed to her to assist? If she disobeys, na another problem be that!

@seunosewa tweeted:

"The policewoman looks so sad."

@SIR_CLEMENTIO tweeted:

"They might be friends."

@Pentastic33 tweeted:

"Not surprised. We mostly promote the master/slave dynamics in most areas of our activities in this country. Corporate jobs, academic environments, security agencies, etc."

@rotilaw tweeted:

"That is why there is no talk of Police reform."

@OAKay_1 tweeted:

"Pocket change and unnecessary expectations is why a police officer is carrying bags, doing menial tasks etc for their VIPs.

"Professionalism would lose you a few Naira but you’d be respected for sticking to your original assigned tasks. Imagine training worldwide to be househelp."

Watch the video below

