Osun state governor Ademola Adeleke, who is an uncle to the popular afrobeat singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has announced monthly palliatives for civil servants and pensioners in the Southwest state.

According to The Nation, Davido's uncle approved an N15,000 monthly allowance for all the civil servants in the state as a measure to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal.

Governor Adeleke also approved an N10,000 monthly relief package for pensioners in the state in order to alleviate the hardship caused by the fuel subsidy removal.

The development was contained in a circular from the state's Ministry of Human Resources and Capacity Building, dated Tuesday, November 28th, 2023, with the reference number BHR&CB/08/LIR/23. The Permanent Secretary, Sunday Fadele, signed the circular.

The circular, which was addressed to the MDAs, stated that following the negotiation with the labour unions in the state, the money was approved by Governor Adeleke.

According to the circular:

“Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, has graciously approved the monthly payment of N15,000.00 to each active worker and N10,000.00 to each pensioner in Osun State as palliatives to assuage the pains being experienced as a result of removal of petroleum subsidy by the Federal Government of Nigeria."

It announced that the package would begin in December and lasted for six months.

The development was coming months after the federal government approved the sum of N5 billion for each state to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal by the government.

