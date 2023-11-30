A Nigerian lady has shared a video of her husband who recently began his service at the NYSC orientation camp

A Nigerian lady has kept netizens in stitches with a video of her husband at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp.

In a hilarious video shared via her account @teeyjay284 on TikTok, her husband expressed his frustration about the lack of sleep he has been experiencing at the orientation camp.

The disheartened man recounted how he had just finished eating and decided to take a quick nap, only to be interrupted by the sound of a bugle.

"Omo I don tire, this place no be for me", he exclaimed in the video.

Reactions as man complains bitterly to wife after visiting NYSC camp

His reaction struck a chord with netizens who understood the struggle of adjusting to the rigorous schedule and unfamiliar environment of the NYSC orientation camp.

@Ayomitide said:

“Wahala nor be for him.”

@Ayomi Posi said;

“Dis my husband since last week d complain no be here.”

@foodiethatcancook said:

“Ehyaa them don stress am.”

@Za_Bae_bie said:

“Which one be kpannnnnnn kparanran.”

@foodiethatcancook added:

"Ehhyaa them don stress am."

@xandyolly4 said:

"Come back home sir."

Watch the video below:

Corps members cry out over condition of Bayelsa camp

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that corps members posted to the Bayelsa orientation camp in the country are not having the best experience. In a recent video shared by @gossipboyz1 on Instagram, an unidentified distraught corp members - in company of his colleagues - lamented the poor state of their orientation camp.

He hammered on the fact that the shabby-looking lodge exposed them to mosquitoes and wasn't properly ventilated. In the night video he released, it was observed that the roofing was scattered and had openings with some parts of it dragging on the floor. The room which practically had nothing in it lacked things befitting for human abode.

Nigerians expressed mixed reactions to the video. Many blasted the government for not placing a priority on the well-being of the corp members, others found it a sad norm and recounted how the situation wasn't any different when they also served.

