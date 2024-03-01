Nigerian banks are keen on ensuring that all their esteemed customers comply with the regulatory mandate to link their BVN and NIN to their bank accounts

The initiative is to enhance the security of banking operations and ensure compliance with national regulatory requirements

The step-by-step process will help customers in minimizing the risk of identity theft, fraudulent transactions, and unauthorized access to your bank account

The Central Bank of Nigeria have instructed all bank customers to link their National Identification Number (NIN) and Bank Verification Number (BVN) to their bank account(s).

Recall that the apex bank had in a circular on December 1st 2023, directed that banks should place restrictions on all Tier 1 bank accounts without BVN.

What is Tier 1 accounts?

Tier 1 accounts are accounts that can be opened with a valid identity or proof of address.

While some banks indicated February 29, 2024, as the deadline, some banks were silent about any deadline, Vanguard reported.

The National Identification Number (NIN) consists of 11 non-intelligible numbers randomly chosen and assigned to an individual after completing enrollment into the National Identity Database (NIDB).

Bank Verification Number (BVN) is a biometric technology with secure unique identifier to analyze human characteristics as an enhanced form of authentication for real-time security processes.

Banks ask customers to obey

Nigerian banks have however notified their customers of the need to update their bank account information with their BVN and NIN before Friday, March 1, 2024.

The banks warned that customers who fail to provide the required information risk being unable to carry out transactions.

To link your BVN or NIN to your bank account, you can use one of the following methods;

Via SMS

Simply text BVN/NIN, your account number, and BVN/NIN number to the number/code provided by your service provider or bank.

Via Internet Banking

Log in to the internet banking platform of your bank.

Select the BVN/NIN option.

Click on new request and enter your BVN/NIN. Select the bank where your BVN/NIN was issued and answer the secret questions and follow the instructions.

Email Request

Send an email request to your account officer.

Visit Your Bank

Visit your nearest bank branch for more information on the update.

NCC gives directive on SIM-NIN linkage

Legit.ng reported earlier that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) stressed its directive to telecom operators to block telephone subscribers not linked to their National Identification Numbers (NIN) on or before Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

The executive vice chairman of NCC, Aminu Maida, stated this while speaking at the NCC’s 'special day' at the 45th Kaduna International Trade Fair on Wednesday, February 28.

Maida, who was represented by Reuben Mouka, NCC’s director of public affairs, noted that as a matter of critical national security, telecom consumers must link their NIN to their SIM.

He reaffirmed that the February 28th deadline given to telecom operators to bar subscribers who failed to link their NIN to SIM stands.

