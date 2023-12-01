A video emerged online of popular Nigerian relationship blogger Blessing CEO expressing intense admiration for acclaimed actor Yul Edochie

This revelation was made known during a recent interview the marriage counsellor had with Hip TV

Blessing was quick to highlight the features that made her bore the strong feelings she had for the filmmaker

Nigerian relationship therapist Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, popularly known as Blessing CEO, got the internet buzzing once more with a video of her professing her intense fondness for Nollywood actor YulEdochie.

Blessing was filmed engaging in a rapid-fire exchange of questions and answers hosted by Hip TV.

Blessing CEO reveals she likes Yul Edochie

Source: Instagram

During the interview, the social media celebrity, renowned for provoking discussion, disclosed her thoughts.

When asked about a celebrity she had a crush on, Blessing initially hesitated before revealing that it was Yul Edochie.

She revealed that the filmmaker's unique baritone voice tickles her fancy.

When presented with the opportunity to attend the concert of either Beyonce or Rihanna, the love expert went for Queen Bey.

She also confessed that, if given the opportunity, she would prefer a business meeting with Elon Musk to a meeting with famed entrepreneur Dangote. She also discussed her feud with popular social media user Verydarkman.

See her video below

Nigerians react to Blessing CEO's interview

Legit.ng captured the reactions below:

victor_ahunwa:

"Both of you deserve each other."

askofthe__reigningking:

"Common drop your hand there."

hrh_kingdiamond:

"She like controversy, Finally figured her out."

jumpsuit_magazine:

"Gone are those days, it annoys everyone now."

ukaygml:

"Therapist dey crush on person husband."

ubauju:

"Another husband snatcher."

unusual_britney_:

"Ahh very tasteless lady so sad."

sweetcandy_4luv:

"Any woman wey carry her husband go therapy session with blessing CEO fit loose that marriage."

iam___ola:

"The way she dey laugh sef, I don know say she no get brain for head."

investor_romeo_4:

"Relationship therapist no sabi national anthem."

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin allegedly deny being married

Legit.ng earlier reported that in a new turn of events in court, the filmmaker denied being married to or attempting to marry Judy.

The Nollywood stars denied being married even though they have two kids, as Yul recognises himself as husband to May alone.

The actors, who had been dropping couple content for months since they got together, said they were surprised to see bloggers refer to them as a married couple.

