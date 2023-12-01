A personal trainer's unique approach to motivating his female client has impressed netizens on the TikTok app

In a video, the trainer sat in a moving car and rewarded the woman with cash each time she caught up with him

The humorous strategy sparked interest from fitness enthusiasts and led to an increase in demand for the trainer's services

An intriguing TikTok video of a trainer showing off his unique motivation strategy for clients has impressed netizens.

In the clip which already gained viral status, the trainer @denzel_trainer on Instagram was seen rewarding his jogging client with cash while he sat in a moving car.

Fitness trainer motivates client with cash Photo credit: @denzel_trainer/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Personal trainer shares his unconventional training strategy with cash reward

The woman who wore her workout attire jogged relentlessly behind the moving car in a bid to secure cash from her trainer.

The humorous and unconventional approach to fitness motivation quickly caught the attention of viewers.

Fitness enthusiasts were drawn to the unique strategy employed by Denzel, praising his creativity and recognizing the power of money as a motivator.

Many viewers expressed their desire to be paid for working out, highlighting the effectiveness of this approach in pushing people to achieve things they might not otherwise do.

Trainer's strategy leads to increased demand for his services

The viral video not only garnered praise from netizens but also led to an increase in demand for Denzel's services as a personal trainer.

@ondisopatiencedoryn said:

"I can do this and overtake the car to break the record."

@florencenakabitu reacted:

"I think I have been doing it the wrong way all this time. Running for nothing."

@tabbyronny asked:

"I need this gym. Where is it?"

@stellamatutina123 wrote:

"I’m wondering if the person who’s taking video is also running."

@korobecarol said:

"I would never get tired if I see money."

@Jusymalaika added:

"She can run up to heaven without getting tired fear money. "

@rolicah87 said:

"This is great, gonna keep her healthy."

@lydiaavian256 said:

"I need this kind of trainer."

Watch the video below:

