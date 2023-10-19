Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has started receiving mixed reactions over his tweet after hosting three appointees of President Bola Tinubu

Adeleke on Thursday announced that he hosted Air Marshal Amoo (Rtd), Chief of the Nigerian Air Force; Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff; and Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, Custom Boss on Wednesday

But Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the governor's post to express their feelings about his administration

Osogbo, Osun - Nigerians have started reacting to the recent activities of Ademola Adeleke of Osun State as the Governor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), played host to three appointees of President Bola Tinubu, who hailed from the state.

Adeleke, in a tweet on Thursday, October 19, announced that he hosted Air Marshal Amoo (Rtd), Chief of the Nigerian Air Force; Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff; and Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, the acting Comptroller-General of Customs to a state banquet on Wednesday, October 18.

Mixed reactions trailed Adeleke playing host to Tinubu's appointees Photo Credit: Governor Ademola Adeleke

Source: Twitter

Taking to the comment section of the governor's tweet, some people of the state congratulated the governor for his achievement, while others used the avenue to make accountability requests from the governor.

What Nigerians are saying about Adeleke's one year in office

Below are some of their comments:

Crown Mike requested:

"Hello, Sir. I’m appealing on behalf of Ariromo (Ilesa West local government) - Isa Obi (Atakunmosa West local government). The road has been abandoned by the previous administration. The road is about 5KM that links the Ilesa West and Atakunmosa West people together."

Tomori Tope celebrated with the governor. He said:

"We celebrate them because you chose to celebrate them as you will always do. Thanks, Mr. Governor."

A user with the handle @Deco_Nwamama said:

"Oga, your cousin Dey online Dey migrimor, show me wetin you don achieve since you enter office, send it to my dm now."

Olamipo urged the governor to address the school fees of the Osun State University as well as the school hostel. He tweeted:

"Sir, please do something about uniosun school fees, sir. If possible, sir, the hostel fees."

Spencer called on the governor to pay pensioners their gratuity. He tweeted:

"Please pay the retirees their gratitude and pension in health line."

See the tweet here:

Anifowoshe dissects legality of Gov Adeleke's self appointment as commissioner

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barrister Titilope Anifowoshe has explained the two-edged legal perspectives surrounding the self-appointment of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State as commissioner for works.

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has challenged the declaration by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor of the state, asking the state's high court to determine the legality of Adeleke holding two executive positions simultaneously.

Source: Legit.ng