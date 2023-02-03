The United Kingdom (UK)'s update on available subjects prospective Nigerian teachers can teach under its recruitment is one of the biggest stories throughout the week in mainstream news media.

UK Changes Eligibility Criteria for Teachers’ Recruitment; Nigeria, Ghana, Others Affected

The United Kingdom Department for Education had updated its document specifying the eligibility criteria for non-UK nationals who are interested in acquiring the Qualified Teacher Status (QTS) which will enable them find teaching jobs across the country.

This update was made few days to the opening of the portal as earlier announced.

UK Teachers’ Recruitment Update: List of Priority Subjects for Nigerians, Others

Following the new update by the United Kingdom Department for Education for those who are interested in applying for the qualified teacher status through the Teaching Regulation Agency from February 2023, many Nigerians are now ineligible to obtain the QTS status.

According to the update, some subjects which are much needed in the UK will be prioritised.

CBN Extends Deadline for Swapping of Old to New Naira Notes, Announces New Date

Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced an extension of the swapping of old naira notes for new ones.

Emefiele disclosed that the announcement followed the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, January 29.

Oyetola vs Adeleke: INEC Finally Opens up on Controversies Over BVAS in Osun Election

Following the ruling of the Osun state governorship election petition tribunal and the discrepancy that followed the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has spoken.

The tribunal sacked Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after removing over-voting and adding new votes for Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress.

More Trouble for Atiku as 2 PDP Governors Apart from Wike's Camp Reportedly Set to Dump Him

A few weeks before the 2023 general election, there are speculations that two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors, apart from the G5 group, are threatening to withdraw their support for the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The national chairman of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Professor Rufai Ahmed Alkali, made the claim while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, January 31.

Tension Erupts as El-Rufai Reveals Saboteurs Around Buhari

Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna state, had disclosed that there are saboteurs within the presidential villa working against Bola Tinubu, the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential flagbearer in the 2023 election.

The governor said this on Wednesday, February 1, while appearing in an interview.

2023 Presidency: Fresh Twist On Tinubu’s Eligibility Emerges as Court Gives Crucial Order

The eligibility of Bola Tinubu to contest as the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in next month's presidential polls has once again been solidified.

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Friday, January 25, dismissed the application urging INEC to delist Tinubu from the list of candidates billed to contest in next month's presidential polls.

