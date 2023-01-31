The fate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) is at stake following the mass defection of its members in recent days

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Lagos state senatorial candidate has maintained that he is still in the race under the platform of the NNPP, despite recent shake-ups within the party

Abdulwaheed Odunuga who noted that he has not stepped down for the APC aspirant Mrs Kafilat Ogbara urged the people in his constituency to go get their PVC and vote for the NNPP in the coming election

PAY ATTENTION: See you at Legit.ng Media Literacy Webinar! Register for free now!

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate for Kosofe Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives, Abdulwaheed Odunuga, has debunked claims that he has stepped down from the contest.

Odunuga, popularly known as ABOO, in a statement on Monday, January 30th, in Lagos, said that he was fully in the race to win the seat.

NNPP senatorial candidate revealed he is still in the race. Photo credit: @abdul2odunuga

Source: Twitter

Odunuga says he is in the race

The politician noted further that he is still in the race, so as to provide good leadership for the people of the constituency who put their confidence in him, The Punch reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The candidate said that he was amazed to hear earlier in the day that he had stepped down for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the same seat, Mrs. Kafilat Ogbara.

Fresh twist ensues as 100,000 PDP, NNPP members decamp to APC in powerful northern state

Meanwhile, the Kano state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) welcomed 10,000 defectors from different political parties into the ruling party ahead of next month's presidential polls.

These defectors were welcomed and unveiled by Umma Salama Isyaka Rabiu, daughter of the prominent Islamic scholar, Sheikh Isyaka Rubiu.

Legit.ng gathered that their unveiling was announced on Sunday, January 29 in Kano at a special event where women were urged to support the candidacy of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential bannerman of the APC.

Fresh trouble for Atiku as PDP vice chairman defects to APC, declares support for Tinubu

In another development, the vice chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state, Otunba Amid Adekunle Oduborisha, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oduborisha officially joined the ruling APC at a rally in the Ikorodu area of the state on Sunday, January 8.

The former PDP leader said he joined the APC to support the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the ruling party's presidential candidate.

Source: Legit.ng