In a viral video, a Nigerian lady showed off the meals she has been serving to her security guard on a daily basis

The meals she served included bread and groundnut, plantain and oil, beans and bread, spaghetti and others

Many knocked the lady for the kind of food she gave the security guard, as they shared similar experiences

A Nigerian lady was criticised for the type of meals she served her security guard daily.

She shared a video of the meals as she took them to her security guard, whose room was beside the gate.

In the video shared by @pha_vhur, the meals included bread and groundnut, plantain and oil, beans and bread, concoction rice, and half an egg.

She captioned the video:

“What I feed our security man everyday.”

Reactions trail meals lady served security man

Many knocked the lady for the kind of food she gave the security guard, and they shared similar experiences. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Fav said:

"Why u cut the egg ??"

@Stargirl Ellagold said:

"Our gate man eat exactly what we eat at home and if my dad brings provisions from outside country he gives the gate man his own share don’t treat humans because of their social status."

@rowland said:

"Wait na wetin Una Dey chop inside Una house be that Abi Una Dey cook the man own separate?"

@khryskruft said:

"But why the half egg ?"

KUDI said:

"Even people wey no get house not to talk of gateman dey complain smh."

