The leadership of INEC has been commended for restoring the name of Ifeanyi Odii as the governorship candidate of the PDP in Ebonyi state

The director of media and publicity for Anyi G'emeya campaign organisation said the state chapter of the party has been vindicated

Abia Onyi also called on the people of Ebonyi not to relent in their support for Odii as the PDP gubernatorial candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi state has said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has vindicated the party following the restoration of Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii's name as the governorship candidate in the state.

A statement by Abia Onyike, the director of media and publicity for the Anyi G’emeya Campaign Organisation, stated that INEC has once again vindicated the teeming members and supporters of the PDP in Ebonyi state.

INEC has been commended for restoring the name of Ifeanyi Odii as the PDP governorship candidate in Ebonyi state. Photo: Legit.ng

Source: Original

Onyike said the publication of Odii's name on the January 30, 2023 update of the authentic governorship candidates list by INEC also calls for celebration and commendation for the commission.

His words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Dr. Odii who was validly elected at the party’s primary and subsequently affirmed by the Supreme Court of Nigeria was also on Thursday, January 26, 2023, handed the flag of the PDP by the National Working Committee (NWC) led in person by the National Chairman of our great party, Senator Dr Iyorchia Ayu at the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium, Abakaliki.

"With this latest development, the victory of the PDP in the March 11 governorship election is further assured as all is now set for the PDP to reclaim its stolen mandate and restore peace to the Salt of the Nation."

2023 elections: Cracks begin as PDP suspends chairman in prominent state

By the decision of the PDP's National Working Committee, the party's chapter in Ebonyi does not have a chairman.

This is as the state's chairman of the PDP, Okorie Tochukwu Okoroafor, was on Friday, January 27, during an emergency NWC meeting.

It was gathered by the committee that Okoroafor was guilty of misconduct and anti-party activities.

PDP New Generation kicks off grassroots 'mop up campaign' ahead of 2023 elections

In other news, some youths in the Peoples Democratic Party have announced their plan to commence door-to-door campaigns ahead of the 2023 elections.

The initiative will also mark the end of the Operation Rescue Nigeria 2.0 Project kick-started by the PDP Youth Generation.

With the theme RESET NIGERIA, the youths say only the Atiku/Okowa presidential ticket of their party will change the fortune of the country.

Source: Legit.ng