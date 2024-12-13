Lagos State has won a $400,000 award in the Primary Health Care Leadership Challenge organized by the Nigeria Governors Forum

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commended the team's hard work and emphasized the state's commitment to improving healthcare services

This recognition reinforces Lagos's dedication to providing quality healthcare for all its citizens

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced on X on December 13 that Lagos State has emerged as the South West runner-up in the Primary Health Care Leadership Challenge organized by the Nigeria Governors Forum.

The state won a $400,000 award for its outstanding performance, making Sanwo-Olu extremely proud and grateful for the hard work of his team.

Lagos's commitment to improving healthcare services gets rewarded. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu/X

Recognition of Excellence

The Primary Health Care (PHC) Leadership Challenge is a flagship program of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) aimed at revitalizing the Primary Health Care Under One Roof (PHCUOR) policy.

This initiative focuses on maximizing the commitment of state governors to increase PHC funding and ensure that all primary healthcare centers have the necessary human resource capacity.

Sanwo-Olu expressed his satisfaction, stating:

“This award will further encourage us to do even more in the area of primary health care. Our goal is to continue improving healthcare services for the benefit of all Lagosians.”

Commitment to Healthcare

Sanwo-Olu emphasized that this recognition reinforces Lagos State's commitment to providing quality healthcare to its citizens.

He is determined to build upon this success to create an even stronger and more efficient primary healthcare system in Lagos State.

“This recognition reinforces our commitment to providing quality healthcare to our citizens, and I am determined to build upon this success to create an even stronger and more efficient primary healthcare system in Lagos State,” he added.

