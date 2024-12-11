The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has told members of the church to enjoy the yuletide season

Pastor Adeboye said RCCG members should prepare in advance as they will be fasting for 100 days in the year 2025

The popular man of God stated this at the ongoing 2024 Holy Ghost Congress at the Redemption Camp

Lagos-Ibadan Expressway - Worshippers and RCCG members at the ongoing 2024 Holy Ghost Congress at the Redemption Camp along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway shouted for joy as Pastor Enoch Adeboye announced 100-day fasting in 2025.

Adeboye said fasting is the secret of never falling again while preaching at the ongoing 2024 Holy Ghost Congress.

In the video shared by Church Gist via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @therealchurchg1, Adeboye said:

I’m talking to soldiers of Christ. I’m trying to share with you the secret of never falling again.

There are soldiers of Christ who cannot fast. Before anybody can contradict me, there is nowhere in the Bible where it is written that the just shall live by fasting. What the bible says is the just shall live by faith.

I’m telling you that in advance, particularly those of you who are full-fledged members of RCCG.

I want to warn you in advance, that in the coming year, you will fast.

I am telling you now because you can enjoy between now and December because as the Lord lives, in the year 2025, we are going to be fasting for 100 days. "

Legit.ng recalls that Adeboye said the 2024 Holy Ghost Congress will be different.

The popular man of God said the Lord has promised to propel the worshippers forward in every area of their lives during the Congress.

Leke Adeboye trends Online over what he said

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor E.Adeboye's son, Leke, shared a post on his Instagram handle, and the post caught the attention of netizens.

The man of God said his message was for people who pray with pastors Jerry Eze and Idowu but keep malice.

He said he was sending his greetings to the women who do early morning prayers with Pastors Jerry and Idowu but don't speak to their husbands.

