Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate has won another independent research poll ahead of the 2023 elections

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, came out tops in the latest poll conducted by Nigerians Decide

The Labour Party presidential candidate has the backing of millions of Nigerian youths ahead of the election

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - A new poll concluded on Monday, January 31 by Nigerians Decide, an independent research think-tank based in the United States of America, indicates that Peter Obi of Labour Party is most preferred candidate to win next month’s presidential election.

Peter Obi continues to enjoy widespread support from young voters in Nigeria. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Nigerian Tribune reports that Obi garnered 1,856,537 to lead his closest rivals Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 1,539,568 votes.

Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) garnered 1,486,401 votes; and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) polled 12,907 votes.

The four candidates are widely regarded as the leading contestants in the forthcoming polls.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to the US-based organisation, the online opinion poll was launched on December 6, 2022 and concluded on Tuesday, January 31.

The agency’s project director, Rosalynn Carte said:

“We conduct opinion polls on matters of public policy, like public engagement and participation in democratic exercise.”

Peter Obi condemns attack on President Buhari in Kano state

Meanwhile, Obi has condemned the reported stoning of President Muhammadu Buhari’s convoy in Kano state.

Channels Television reports that Obi said the action is barbaric and un-Nigerian and condemned it in the strongest terms.

He said the president represents the sovereignty of the Nigerian nation, and an assault on him, due to his age, is sacrilegious.

Peter Obi: Nigeria Labour Congress reiterates Support for LP presidential candidate

On its part, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Thursday, January 26 said its decision to support Obi was non-negotiable.

Giving reasons for its stance, the NLC said that Nigerian workers will only vote for candidates that are workers-friendly in the forthcoming elections.

President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba said people are fed up with all forms of bad governance and the suffering it has brought upon the masses over the years.

Peter Obi pays surprise visit to Southern Borno, makes history

Recall that Obi made a historical visit to the Southern Borno region as part of his presidential campaign tour recently.

Labour Party officials say Obi is the first presidential candidate to visit the insurgency-ravaged region.

The former governor of Anambra state received a rousing welcome from the people of the area who came out to catch a glimpse of him.

Source: Legit.ng