Nigeria is one of the countries around the world where Presidential elections have been annulled after the people have gone to the poll

While the military annulled Nigeria's 1993 presidential election, some other elections were cancelled by the court

By counting, nine countries have had their presidential elections annulled in the last two decades, and many of them are Africans

On Friday, December 6, the top court of Romania annulled the ongoing presidential election in the country following allegations of irregularities. The decision also came when the far-right candidate Calin Georgescu took the lead in the first round.

The decision of Romania's top court was one of the presidential elections that have been annulled worldwide in the last two decades. Below is a list of the countries where presidential elections have been annulled in the last two decades.

In a report by The Guardian, the countries where presidential elections have been annulled were listed. Here are the countries:

Romania

Romania's Constitutional Court annulled the country's first-round presidential election results due to alleged Russian interference. The court's decision was made after Romanian President Klaus Iohannis declassified intelligence reports alleging a Russian interference campaign geared toward benefiting Calin Georgescu, a far-right, pro-Russian candidate.

The annulment of the election results has significant implications for Romania's democracy and its relations with the European Union. The country is set to hold a rerun of the presidential election, which will pit Georgescu against pro-European Union centrist leader Elena Lasconi.

Garbon Coup

Ali Bongo Ondimba's third term as president of Gabon was short-lived. On August 30, 2023, a military junta led by General Brice Oligui Nguema seized power just an hour after announcing his election.

The coup marked the end of 55 years of rule by the Bongo family, with Oligui denouncing the election as rigged. Oligui has pledged to return power to civilians following a transition period, with a presidential election slated for August 2025.

Kenya

Kenya's supreme court invalidated President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election in 2017. The court's decision was a historic moment for Kenyan democracy, marking the first time a court had overturned a presidential election result in Africa.

The annulment of the election result led to a rerun, which the opposition boycotted. The election was widely seen as a test of Kenya's democratic institutions, and the court's decision was hailed as a victory for the rule of law.

Malawi

Malawi's constitutional court invalidated President Peter Mutharika's re-election in 2020. The court's decision was significant for Malawian democracy, marking a major milestone in the country's efforts to consolidate its democratic gains.

The annulment of the election result led to a rerun, which the opposition candidate, Lazarus Chakwera, won. The election was widely seen as a test of Malawi's democratic institutions, and the court's decision was hailed as a victory for the rule of law.

Algeria

Algeria's presidential election was annulled in 1992 due to allegations of vote rigging. The annulment of the election resulted in widespread protests and violence, which marked the beginning of a long period of instability in the country.

The annulment of the election result had significant implications for Algeria's democracy and its relations with the international community. The country's democratic institutions were severely weakened, and the country descended into a long period of authoritarian rule.

Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau's presidential election was challenged in court in 2020. The opposition candidate, Domingos Simões Pereira, challenged the election result, alleging vote rigging and other irregularities.

The court's decision to hear the challenge had significant implications for Guinea-Bissau's democracy. The country's democratic institutions were tested, and the court's decision was widely seen as a major milestone in its efforts to consolidate its democratic gains.

Gambia

Gambia's presidential election was challenged in court in 2016. The opposition candidate, Adama Barrow, challenged the election result, alleging vote rigging and other irregularities.

The court's decision to hear the challenge had significant implications for Gambia's democracy. The country's democratic institutions were put to the test, and the court's decision was widely seen as a major milestone in the country's efforts to consolidate its democratic gains.

Ivory Coast

Ivory Coast's presidential election was challenged in court in 2010. The opposition candidate, Alassane Ouattara, challenged the election result, alleging vote rigging and other irregularities.

The court's decision to hear the challenge had significant implications for Ivory Coast's democracy. The country's democratic institutions were put to the test, and the court's decision was widely seen as a major milestone in the country's efforts to consolidate its democratic gains.

Nigeria

Nigeria's presidential election was annulled in 1993 due to allegations of vote rigging. The annulment of the election resulted in widespread protests and violence, which marked the beginning of a long period of instability in the country.

The annulment of the election result had significant implications for Nigeria's democracy and its relations with the international community. The country's democratic institutions were severely weakened, and the country descended into a long period of authoritarian rule.

Madagascar

Madagascar's presidential election was challenged in court in 2002. The opposition candidate, Marc Ravalomanana, challenged the election result, alleging vote rigging and other irregularities.

The court's decision to hear the challenge had significant implications for Madagascar's democracy. The country's democratic institutions were put to the test, and the court's decision was widely seen as a major milestone in the country's efforts to consolidate its democratic gains.

